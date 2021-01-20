comscore Realme X7, X7 Pro to launch in India soon | BGR India
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India launch soon, confirms company

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are expected to launch in India soon, the company hinted in a tweet. However, a launch date is unclear as of now.

Image Source: Madhav Sheth/Twitter

Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G could launch in India soon, the company has hinted on Twitter. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth put out a nine-second video on Twitter with the tagline, “X is the future” suggesting that the X-series smartphones will soon make their way into the Indian market. However, the company has not announced an official launch date for the Realme X7 series. Also Read - Realme C12 now comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage in India: Price, features

To recall, Realme X7 and X7 Pro were unveiled in China in September last year. Both are mid-range phones and support 5G connectivity. In November, Sheth confirmed in a tweet that the Realme X7 series will indeed be brought to India as a part of the company’s effort to “democratize 5G technology in 2021”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

In December, Realme X7 Pro 5G was spotted on the company’s India website, suggesting an imminent launch, though we will need to wait for an official confirmation on the India launch date. Among key features of the Realme X7 series are a 7nm chipset, 65W charging support, AMOLED Panel, and more. The main rear camera is a 64-megapixel of quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme V15 5G launched: Price, features, availability

Further, the phones will launch with the same MediaTek Dimensity chipsets as the Chinese variants, the company has already confirmed. Realme X7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, while the X7 Pro packs the Dimensity 1000+ processor, respectively.

Realme X7, X7 Pro: Specifications and features

Realme X7 gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It sports a quad-rear camera setup including a 64-megapixels primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel camera with B/W sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera one.

The device sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme X7 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It will be available in Blue, White, and gradient color options.

Realme X7 comes with a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 32-megapixel front camera. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Realme X7.

Price

In China, the price for Realme X7 is RMB 1,799, which is around Rs 19,290 in India. The X7 Pro version will be available in three models. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant of the Realme X7 Pro is priced at RMB 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,580), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost RMB 2,399 (roughly Rs 25,720). respectively. The 8GB + 256GB storage configuration is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 34,300).

It remains to be seen whether the company decides to bring all storage variants of Realme X7 Pro to India. The prices are expected to remain similar.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

