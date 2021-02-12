Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Motorola Moto G9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10