Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A15s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Oppo A15s. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Display, Camera, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Oppo A15s is 6.52 inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Oppo A15s has a screen resolution of 1600×720. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco X3 - Compare RAM, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Camera, Processor, and Price in India

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Oppo A15s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.