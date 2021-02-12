Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 smartphone The Oppo F17 is priced starting at 16990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Oppo F17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile latest public test build brings new operator skill, scorestreak: How to download

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro details leaked after company starts teasing India launch

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Also Read - Realme X7 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Check Out Comparison of Price in India, Specifications, and Features

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Oppo F17 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Oppo F17 of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB is priced at 16990.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 has a 16MP+ 8M+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Oppo F17 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10