Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at 22990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 Pro features a 16.34cm / 6.43″ with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10