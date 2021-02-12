Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Poco M2. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Poco M2 is 6.53 inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Poco M2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco X3 - Compare RAM, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Poco M2 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Poco M2 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Camera, Processor, and Price in India

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 11 Based on Android 10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Poco M2 is powered by Media Tek Helio G80.