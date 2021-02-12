Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M2 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Poco M2 Pro. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera, Battery, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Poco M2 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Poco M2 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Poco M2 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M2 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Poco M2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.