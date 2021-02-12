Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco X3 smartphone The Poco X3 is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Camera, Processor, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Vivo V20 - Compare Specifications, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale now live: Grab offers on Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Band and more

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Poco X3 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Poco X3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10