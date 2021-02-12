Realme 7 Pro is also one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is available at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.com.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Beware, this Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers: Get details

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Google Photos app gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN section for vaccine details: Here's how to access

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Realme 7 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10