comscore Realme X7 vs Realme 7 Pro - Compare Price, Specs, Camera | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme X7 vs Realme 7 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Camera, and Many More
News

Realme X7 vs Realme 7 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Features, Camera, and Many More

Mobiles

Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

  • Published: February 12, 2021 5:20 PM IST
Realme 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB storage at Rs 19999

Realme 7 Pro is also one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is available at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.com.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Beware, this Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers: Get details

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Google Photos app gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN section for vaccine details: Here's how to access

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Realme 7 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Beware! This Valentine's Day online fraud is duping thousands of buyers
News
Beware! This Valentine's Day online fraud is duping thousands of buyers
Aarogya Setu integrates CoWIN vaccine details: How to access on Android, iOS?

How To

Aarogya Setu integrates CoWIN vaccine details: How to access on Android, iOS?

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging support

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging support

Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging: Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Realme C15

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging: Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Realme C15

NASA giving Fitbit Charge 4 to employees: Here's why

Wearables

NASA giving Fitbit Charge 4 to employees: Here's why

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Beware! This Valentine's Day online fraud is duping thousands of buyers

Google Photos gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

How to share music via Echo devices with your friends

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 4G, and M62 official listing goes live

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Top five gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000

Here's a look at the different types of internet fraud that can be used against you

Koo app: What is it, how to get started with this Twitter alternative

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi 1GB daily data prepaid plan: सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान, रोज 1GB डेटा के साथ फ्री कॉलिंग

Samsung Galaxy A12 की लॉन्चिंग जल्द, कीमत होगी 15 हजार रुपये से कम

Valentine's Day online fraud: फर्जी वेबसाइट और ऑफर्स से रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

Nokia 6300 4G फीचर फोन WhatsApp सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy M62 जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, Live हुआ पेज

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

News

Beware! This Valentine's Day online fraud is duping thousands of buyers
News
Beware! This Valentine's Day online fraud is duping thousands of buyers
Google Photos gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

Apps

Google Photos gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more
How to share music via Echo devices with your friends

How To

How to share music via Echo devices with your friends
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 4G, and M62 official listing goes live

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 4G, and M62 official listing goes live

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers