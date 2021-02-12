Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Beware, this Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers: Get details
Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Google Photos app gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools
Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN section for vaccine details: Here's how to access
Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Realme 7 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Realme 7 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.
Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10