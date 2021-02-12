Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Oppo F17 - Compare Latest Specifications With Price in India, Camera, Display, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Display, Camera, RAM, and Processor

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10