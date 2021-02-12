Samsung Galaxy F41 is currently available at a price of Rs 15,499. Flipkart is offering discount on some bank cards as well. This is one of the best smartphones with 6000mAh battery with price under Rs 15,000.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at 15499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy F41 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco X3 - Compare RAM, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Vivo V20 - Compare Specifications, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611 Also Read - Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale now live: Grab offers on Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Band and more

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10