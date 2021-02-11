Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M02s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy M02s. Also Read - Tech tips: How to take screenshots on Windows laptop, Apple MacBook

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.