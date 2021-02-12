Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M51 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy M51. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging: Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Realme C15

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M51 is 6.7 inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android v10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.