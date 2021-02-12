Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at 20990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Display, Camera, RAM, and Processor

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco X3 - Compare RAM, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Also Read - Realme X7 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Camera, Processor, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Vivo V20 SE is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Vivo V20 SE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20990.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 SE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo V20 SE runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10)