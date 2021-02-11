Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y12s smartphone The Vivo Y12s is priced starting at 9990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Vivo Y12s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - How to change your Slack Android password and delete logs

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo Y12s features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600*720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y12s features a Helio P35

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10