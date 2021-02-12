Intro-Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at 11490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Vivo Y20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Compare Price in India, Camera, Battery, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco M2 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Display, Camera, RAM, and Processor

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11