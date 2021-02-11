Intro-Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y51A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Vivo Y51A. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Vivo Y12s - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Vivo Y51A is 6.58-inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Vivo Y51A is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Vivo Y51A of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y51A has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y51A has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y51A of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y51A runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Vivo Y51A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.