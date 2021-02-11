Among key features of Mi 10i are an 108-megapixels quad-rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The battery is 4,820mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme has launched the Realme X7 smartphone priced starting at 19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme X7 and Xiaomi Mi 10i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh. The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11