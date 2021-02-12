Realme launched Realme X7 which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme X7 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme X7 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - Realme X7 vs Poco X3 - Compare RAM, Display, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme X7 is 6.4, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Price-The price range of Realme X7 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme X7 is powered by 4310mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.

OS-The Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.