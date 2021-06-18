Realme X9 India launch imminent as company shares new teaser

Realme X9 India launch could likely happen soon as the company has seemingly teased the phone’s debut in the country. Realme didn’t explicitly mention about the Realme X9 but rather used the model number while posting Realme Buds Q2 teaser on Twitter. Also Read - Realme X9 appears on the company's site, launch in India expected soon

The teaser shared by Realme India CMO, Francis Wong shows the new Realme Buds Q2 with a quote below saying 'Shot on RMX3366.' The Realme RMX3366 is believed to be the model number for Realme X9 which indicates that the phone might launch alongside the new wireless earphones.

Realme X9 price in India (expected)

Realme X9 price in India (expected)

Realme X9 is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000. In the home turf, the phone could launch at a price between RMB 2,000 (roughly Rs 22,800) and RMB 2,500 (roughly Rs 28,500).

Immersive audio coming from the new realme Buds.#realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/FZU4iK0NBG — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) June 17, 2021

Realme X9 specifications (rumoured)

Realme X9 could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display. At the helm, a Snapdragon 778G SoC will likely be equipped and paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone could pack a 4,400mAh and run Android 11 OS.

Meanwhile, the purported Realme X9 Pro has also appeared online. As per the listings, the phone might come with an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It will likely ship with Snapdragon 870 SoC, and pair with up to 12GB RAM. On the optics front, the Realme X9 Pro could get a 50-megapixel triple camera system. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and support a 65W fast charge.

While it isn’t clear whether Realme will bring the Pro variant to India, reports widely anticipate that the base model Realme X9, could debut alongside Realme Buds Q2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 soon. The Realme Buds Q2 wireless earphones are already available in Pakistan, however, reports predict that the Indian variant might ANC feature as well.