Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in the first quarter of this year. Realme X9 Pro is said to be among the first smartphones to be powered by the newly-launched Dimensity 1200 SoC, while Realme Race Pro will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Tipster Ice Universe posted an image (via GizmoChina) on Chinese social networking site Weibo with key specifications of Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race Pro. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch

Separately, GSMArena reported that the Realme smartphone that the company’s India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teased on Twitter is Realme X9. The smartphone is expected to launch in India after Sheth put out an image showing off the slim profile of Realme X9 on Twitter. The smartphone seems to skip a 3.5mm headset jack as only a USB Type-C port and loudpeaker grille are visible in the image. Realme X9 could come with ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline printed on the back cover. Also Read - Realme flagship phone with new Dimensity 1200 confirmed to launch soon

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro specifications

Realme X9 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. For those unaware, Dimensity 1200 is the flagship chipset from MediaTek for this year, which is expected on high-end Android phones. The octa-core SoC has an architecture familiar to the Snapdragon 888.

Realme X9 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, the smartphone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The rear camera setup will have three lenses with 108-megapixels as the primary camera. In addition, there will be a 13-megapixels secondary camera and a third 13-megapixels camera as well.

Realme Race Pro

Realme Race Pro will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage options. It will sport a bigger 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 160Hz refresh rate.

In terms of the rear camera, the Race Pro will get a 64-megapixels main rear camera lens in addition to two 13-megapixel lenses. The smartphone will be backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charge support. Both the smartphones will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.