Realme X9 series could launch soon in India as Realme hints itself

Realme launches new phones faster than SpaceX launching its rockets to the ISS. Just as we were getting comfortable to the Realme X7 series, the company has started teasing the Realme X9 series for several markets, including India. A recent tweet by Realme CMO Francis Wong and Realme India suggests an upcoming model expected to come to India soon.

The model number is designated RMX3366, which is expected to depict the Realme X9 Pro. This model is expected to succeed the Realme X7 Pro from earlier this year. A regular Realme X9 is also expected to launch alongside this model. The Chinese market could be getting it by July and India is only expected to get these later this year.

Realme X9 series coming soon

The major change with the Realme X9 series in comparison to the X7 series is the brand of chipsets. The X7 series solely relied on MediaTek Dimensity chips, with the vanilla X7 using the Dimensity 800U and the more recent X7 Max using the Dimensity 1200. The X9 series is rumoured to transition to Qualcomm power.

Previously leaked specs suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 powering the Realme X9 Pro. The phone is expected to get a 6.5-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The RAM is said to be of the LPDDR4X type whereas the storage is said to be of the UFS 3.1 type. The rear cameras are expected to see hardware upgrades too, with the main sensor being a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

The secondary camera is expected to use a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor while the third camera is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera could use a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor. A 4500mAh capacity battery is expected to power it along with a SuperVOOC 2.0 charging solution.

The Realme X9, on the other hand, is expected to use the Snapdragon 778 chip. This one is expected to start at around Rs 22,000, which is almost similar to the introductory prices of the Realme X7 5G.

The Realme X9 Pro is expected to be priced at CNY 2,699 (almost Rs 30,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,999 (almost Rs 34,400) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.