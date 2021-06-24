Realme Y6 expected to kickstart new budget series in India

Realme knows no limits when it comes to launching new smartphones. In the last six months, the company has revamped its budget, midrange and slightly premium X series devices at a lightning speed. Hence, it is only normal to expect a few more in the months to come. Apparently, the company is preparing a new Y series and the first model has been spotted on its website. Also Read - Realme C25s just got expensive in India: Here's how much you will need to pay now

A new listing carries a Realme Y6 along with a couple of existing Realme models on Twitter. There are no supporting specifications with this one, nor any leaked product renders. The leak comes from renowned Indian tipster Mukul Sharma who happens to spot this on the Realme website. Is this a new series aimed at the youth, similar to Poco’s M series devices? Also Read - Realme X9 series could launch soon in India as Realme hints itself with latest tweet

Realme Y6 leaks on Indian website

While the leak suggests this as a new phone, we are skeptical about this one. If you look at the rest of the list, the Realme Y6 is surrounded by a list of older Realme models, with the latest ones being the Realme X7 and Realme 6. Hence, there are chances that this could be a typo on the website designer’s part, not a new phone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

On the other hand, if this were a new phone, it won’t be difficult to predict that Realme could simply rename the budget C series into Y series. Originally, Realme had assigned the U series moniker to its affordable smartphone series before moving to the C series. A general trend with Realme’s product lineup is to replace a series with a new one as soon as the names get complicated.

While we are yet to get anything on this mysterious Y series, Realme just got done launching the new Narzo 30 series devices. The Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G have been launched as the latest updates to the Narzo series, starting at Rs 12,499. The Narzo 30 5G uses the Dimensity 700 chip to offer 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

The 5G variant gets a new Dynamic RAM Expansion feature that extends the ^GB RAM capacity up to 11GB. This is a feature similar to the Virtual RAM function that we have seen previously on the Vivo X60 series.