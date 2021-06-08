Red Magic 9R launched: Price, specifications, features

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone in the Chinese market, dubbed Red Magic 6R. This is a lite version of the Red Magic 6, which was launched back in March alongside the Red Magic 6 Pro. One of the key features of the Red Magic 6R is that it comes with a multi-dimensional cooling system with graphene, VC liquid cooling and thermal gel. Apart from this, the phone comes with shoulder triggers to provide a good gaming experience. Also Read - Nubia Watch to be available globally in October with USD 400 price tag

Red Magic 6R: Price in India

Red Magic 6R is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,100) for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, at Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 40,900) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and lastly at Yuan 3,899 (approximately Rs 44,400) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device is available in Phantom Black and Streamer Silver colour options. There is also a limited-edition yellow colour option developed in partnership with Tencent Games.

The device is currently available in the Chinese market only. The company is yet to provide global availability details for the same.

Red Magic 6R: Specifications

Red Magic 9R sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own RedMagic OS 4.0 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. Comparatively the Red Magic 6 is backed by a larger 5,050mAh battery with support for faster 66W charging.

The device comes with touch-supported shoulder triggers, which have a 400Hz touch sampling rate. The device also comes with DTS:X Ultra audio.

The device features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.