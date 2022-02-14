Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Redmi has silently announced its new budget phone Redmi 10 2022 Edition on Monday. The device carries similar specifications as the original model. The highlights of the new Redmi 10 2022 are- a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Redmi 10 2022 price, sale

As mentioned, the company has made a soft launch today with barely giving any details on Redmi 10 2022 edition’s price and availability. But as per the official posters, the new Redmi phone is confirmed to arrive in three colour shades- Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Redmi 10 2022 specifications, features

The all-new Redmi 10 2022 Edition features a tall 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating for added protection. The design is similar to any other Redmi 10 series smartphone. The phone flaunts a sleek body, curved edges, and rectangular-shaped camera module at the back. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. In terms of software, the phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 2022 gets a quad-camera array on the rear side headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device has a battery backup of 5,000mAh. Redmi has bundled a 22.5W fast charging adapter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, IR blaster, and USB-C port for charging.