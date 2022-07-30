This year, Xiaomi launched a few Redmi 10 phones in the Indian market. The company released the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10A with entry-level specs at budget pricing. Now, it appears that the company is working on another Redmi 10 series phone which could be called the Redmi 10 2022. Also Read - Redmi 10A Sport with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched in India

Redmi 10 2022 appears on Xiaomi India website

According to a screenshot shared by Mukul Sharma, the company is working on Redmi 10 2022. Unfortunately, there’s no other information available for the device, at the moment. However, if an educated guess is to be made, this could be a 4G smartphone. Also Read - Alleged MIUI 14 screenshots leaked ahead of launch this year, here are all the changes

The smartphone could launch above Rs 10,000 and may cater to the budget segment. As of now, there are no details as to its specifications, but it could either have a budget Snapdragon or MediaTek or a Unisoc SoC.

Well, the moniker of the phone bothers us. What we mean is, that the Redmi 10 was launched this year itself and the new phone that’s spotted has the moniker ‘Redmi 10 2022.’

Currently, it is unclear what Redmi plans to do with this device and how will it make it look distinct in the market, especially when there’s already a Redmi 10 available.

Redmi 10 Specifications

The Redmi 10 2022 launched back in March this year comes with a large 6.71-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a noticeable bezel at the bottom.

It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a single 5MP selfie snapper on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

One of its highlights is the 6,000mAh battery. This huge battery supports 18W fast charging technology. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for the software, it boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13 on top.