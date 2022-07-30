comscore Redmi 10 2022 spotted on Xiaomi India website: Check price range, specifications
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi 10 2022 Could Be In Works May Launch Soon In India
News

Redmi 10 2022 could be in works, may launch soon in India

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 could be the brand's next budget smartphone in the Indian market. The device could launch with 4G connectivity and may be priced above Rs 10,000.

Redmi 10

(Image- Redmi 10)

This year, Xiaomi launched a few Redmi 10 phones in the Indian market. The company released the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10A with entry-level specs at budget pricing. Now, it appears that the company is working on another Redmi 10 series phone which could be called the Redmi 10 2022. Also Read - Redmi 10A Sport with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched in India

Redmi 10 2022 appears on Xiaomi India website

According to a screenshot shared by Mukul Sharma, the company is working on Redmi 10 2022. Unfortunately, there’s no other information available for the device, at the moment. However, if an educated guess is to be made, this could be a 4G smartphone. Also Read - Alleged MIUI 14 screenshots leaked ahead of launch this year, here are all the changes

The smartphone could launch above Rs 10,000 and may cater to the budget segment. As of now, there are no details as to its specifications, but it could either have a budget Snapdragon or MediaTek or a Unisoc SoC.

Well, the moniker of the phone bothers us. What we mean is, that the Redmi 10 was launched this year itself and the new phone that’s spotted has the moniker ‘Redmi 10 2022.’

Currently, it is unclear what Redmi plans to do with this device and how will it make it look distinct in the market, especially when there’s already a Redmi 10 available.

Redmi 10 Specifications

The Redmi 10 2022 launched back in March this year comes with a large 6.71-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a noticeable bezel at the bottom.

It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a single 5MP selfie snapper on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

One of its highlights is the 6,000mAh battery. This huge battery supports 18W fast charging technology. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for the software, it boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13 on top.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2022 6:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10 2022 spotted online: All you need to know
Mobiles
Redmi 10 2022 spotted online: All you need to know
Twitter will soon allow you to post images, videos, GIFs in a single tweet

Apps

Twitter will soon allow you to post images, videos, GIFs in a single tweet

Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone

News

Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone

Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

News

Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase in open sale

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for purchase in open sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi 10 2022 spotted online: All you need to know

Twitter will soon allow you to post images, videos, GIFs in a single tweet

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay 5000 as the Penalty.

Uninstall these Android apps now: Full list of malicious apps that you may have on your phone

Apple App Store to soon get more adverts

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999