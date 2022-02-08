Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6769H: Check features, expected price

Redmi 10 2022, the new smartphone of handset maker Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi, has recently been seen in a Geekbench listing. In a recent report, the upcoming smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench listing with a MediaTek MT6769H. Additionally, the older report suggested that the smartphone would feature Helio G88 in the 2021 model. Also Read - Top phones with 50MP camera in October 2021: Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, OnePlus Nord 2, more

Redmi 10 (2022) can be offered in two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB. According to the older FCC listing, this phone has been seen with the model number 220011119UY. Apart from this, this phone can come with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. According to the information received from the listing, dual SIM card support will be available on the phone. Also, this budget phone can come with a 4G network. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

The Redmi 10 (2022) leaks that surfaced earlier will get Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision 50MP primary camera. Additionally, an 8MP Sony IMX355 lens will be available on the phone. Another 2MP camera can be given in the back of the phone. The Redmi 10 2022 was also spotted on the TUV certification site earlier. Also Read - Phones under Rs 15,000 with four rear cameras: Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

In addition, the Google Play Console listing revealed that the upcoming Redmi smartphone would be launched with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone was also listed with 1080×2400-pixel resolution.

As per tipster Kacper Skrzypek, the upcoming Redmi 10 2022 will sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera Samsung S5KJN1 lens or OmniVision OV50C40 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro which is an OmniVision OV02B1B or GC02M1B lens camera sensor.