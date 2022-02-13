Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Redmi 10 2022 has been silently announced for the global market. The company has revealed the complete specifications and features of the Redmi 9 successor, but the pricing remains a mystery. Also Read - Phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi Note 11, Vivo T1 5G, more

The Redmi 10 2022 brings a range of upgrades when compared to the successor. Some of the key features of the newly launched Redmi phone include – a 90Hz screen refresh rate, a 50-megapixel quad-camera system, a big battery, and a MediaTek Helio G series chipset. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

The price of the Redmi 10 hasn’t been revealed yet. But the company has unveiled the affordable smartphone in three colors — Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more

Redmi 10 2022 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage with support for a microSD card for expanding the storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom skin on top.

In terms of camera specs, the Redmi 10 includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor coupled with a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes an 8-megapixel front shooter.

The newly launched Redmi 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. The retail box includes a 22.5W charger in the box. For security purposes, the smartphone includes face unlock support and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Some of the other features of the Redmi 10 2022 include — dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, a USB-C port, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body.

India launch details have not been revealed yet. To recall, the company recently launched the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S in the country.