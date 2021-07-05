Redmi 10 budget phone set to launch in India this month: Launch date, specs, and price

Xiaomi has tipped to launch a budget Redmi phone in the country this month. This is expected to be the Redmi 9 successor dubbed the Redmi 10. The launch date is yet to be revealed but reports suggest that the budget Redmi phone could go official later in July. We will need to wait for the smartphone manufacturer to officially reveal the launch date of the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India hiked yet again: What’s happening, Xiaomi?

The company hasn’t revealed tom many details about the Redmi 10 budget phone, but we do expect it to be an upgraded version of the existing Redmi 9, launched in India last year. Under the Redmi 9 series, there are several phones available including the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Prime, the Redmi 9A, among others. We expect the successor to all the existing Redmi 9 phones to launch all through this year, starting with the Redmi 10 phone. Also Read - Top student laptops from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000: HP Chromebook, Mi Notebook, and more

Redmi 10 specs, price in India

Redmi numeric series has always targeted the budget price tag, somewhere between Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000. The upcoming Redmi phone is also expected to fall in the same price point, however, we are unsure of the exact pricing at the moment. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra could go on sale on July 7, Xiaomi to bring lucrative offers

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi 10 budget phone is tipped to offer better camera, design, more power, and bigger battery. The company hasn’t revealed any specs details as of yet.

The Redmi 9 offers great value for the money. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9 comes packed with a 6.53-inch display with screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other specs of the phone includes 5000mAh battery, Android 10, dual rear camera system, a 5-megapixel front camera, and more. The phone also supports expandable storage support.