comscore Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs
News

Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

Mobiles

Redmi 10, the new budget phone from the brand offers an HD+ display, 50MP dual rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, the phone will go on sale from March 24.

Redmi 10

Redmi 10, the affordable smartphone from the Chinese brand has been launched in India. The new version already made its debut in Nigeria a few days back under the moniker Redmi 10C. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint-resistant textured back panel, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. Here are all the details of the Redmi 10 smartphone. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Redmi 10 price in India, launch offers, availability

Redmi 10 price is set at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage version. As for the availability, the latest budget phone from Redmi will hit the stores on March 24. Prospective buyers can pick the device from mi.com official site, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. Xiaomi is providing a launch offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. Also Read - Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM

Redmi 10 specifications, features

The Redmi 10 joins the Redmi 10 Prime in India with its formal debut today. The affordable smartphone from the brand feature an EVOL design with a textured back panel that makes it smudge-free. The backside houses a square-shaped camera island that carries dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

As for the core specs, the Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits and is protected by a Corning Gorilla 3 panel. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also gets VRAM which basically expands the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB. On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. Redmi 10 gets a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10 runs MIUI 13 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Although the phone bundles a 10W proprietary adapter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The new Redmi 10 will be available in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colour options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 1:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2022 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999
Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price

Mobiles

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price
iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Features

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?
Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

News

Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers