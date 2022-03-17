Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

Redmi 10, the affordable smartphone from the Chinese brand has been launched in India. The new version already made its debut in Nigeria a few days back under the moniker Redmi 10C. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint-resistant textured back panel, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. Here are all the details of the Redmi 10 smartphone. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Redmi 10 price in India, launch offers, availability

Redmi 10 price is set at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage version. As for the availability, the latest budget phone from Redmi will hit the stores on March 24. Prospective buyers can pick the device from mi.com official site, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. Xiaomi is providing a launch offer of Rs 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI.

Redmi 10 specifications, features

The Redmi 10 joins the Redmi 10 Prime in India with its formal debut today. The affordable smartphone from the brand feature an EVOL design with a textured back panel that makes it smudge-free. The backside houses a square-shaped camera island that carries dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

As for the core specs, the Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits and is protected by a Corning Gorilla 3 panel. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also gets VRAM which basically expands the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB. On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. Redmi 10 gets a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10 runs MIUI 13 based Android 11 OS right out of the box. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Although the phone bundles a 10W proprietary adapter. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The new Redmi 10 will be available in Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colour options.