Redmi 10 budget smartphone is coming to India, July launch teased

Redmi 10 is all set to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially teased to launch the Redmi 10 budget smartphone in the country. Redmi took to the microblogging site Twitter earlier on Monday to officially tease the Redmi 10 series that will succeed the Redmi 9 series including the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Prime, the Redmi 9 Power, the Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9i.

Redmi didn't directly announce the coming of the Redmi 10 series but the mention of "Redmi Revolution" and "#10on10" hint at the coming of the budget Redmi series.

Redmi 10 India launch soon

The Redmi number series is extremely popular in India especially for the kind of features the smartphones in the lineup offer at that budget price tag. The same is expected of the Redmi 10 series of smartphones as well.

The tweet also mentions, “hitting your screens soon.” This hints at the imminent launch of the Redmi 10 series. It is tipped that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the Redmi 10 series of smartphones in the first half of July.

Brace yourselves for the #RedmiRevolution! 💫 Hitting your screens soon! ☄️ Watch this space for more #10on10 action. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uFY6ri5SU2 — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2021

For now, it is unclear how many models the company will launch under the Redmi 10 series. The predecessor Redmi 9 series includes several models including the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Prime, the Redmi 9 Power, the Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9i. It is likely that we could see the company launch successor to all these Redmi 9 models.

The company is yet to reveal spec details of the Redmi 10 series of smartphones but what we do know is that their budget price tag. All Redmi number series fall under the price tag of Rs 8,000 and the same is expected of the upcoming Redmi 10 series.