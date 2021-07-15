Redmi 10 details leak, to use 50MP Samsung sensor for main camera

After a couple of Redmi Note 10 series models, it is obvious to expect Xiaomi to bring a Redmi 10. The company hasn’t confirmed it yet but thanks to the world of leaks, we have some idea about what to expect for Xiaomi’s next budget smartphone. The Redmi 10, as its expected to be called, has visited the FCC certification and revealed some details in the process. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Based on the information, the Redmi 10 is apparently going to have three RAM and storage combo variants. The base version will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. The second variant is going to offer 128GB storage with 4GB RAM, which is a first in the budget smartphone space. The third variant is going to bring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi 10 details leak

The documentation reveals Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 running out of the box. However, the most important bit revealed here is the network compatibility. Unlike the upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G, the Redmi 10 will be a dual SIM 4G LTE smartphone. Sadly, the listing does not reveal the make of the chipset. Hence, it can either be a MediaTek chip or a Snapdragon chip, if Xiaomi decides to spice things up.

In another associated leak from Kacper Skrzypek, it is said that the Redmi 10 will get a MediaTek chipset similar to its predecessor. The phone is also said to feature a 50-megapixel sensor for the main camera. Redmi will use the Samsung JN1 sensor for the primary camera while the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera will use a Sony IMX355 sensor. A 2-megapixel macro camera is said to accompany these two cameras.

Based on the current Xiaomi lineup, the Redmi 10 could replace the older Redmi 9 Prime in India, if Xiaomi decides to bring it here. The Redmi 9 Prime was launched last year at Rs 10,000 and was one of the most feature-rich smartphones in its class. It was the only phone to get a Full HD+ LCD display and a quad-camera setup.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi gives it the AMOLED treatment that it gave the 4G variants of the Redmi Note 10 series this year.