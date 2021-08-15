comscore Redmi 10 is coming with 50MP quad rear camera, 90hz screen refresh rate
Redmi 10 is coming with 50MP quad rear camera, 90hz screen refresh rate

Redmi 10 launch has been confirmed by Xiaomi via official teaser. The Redmi 10 design and some of the key specifications have also been revealed officially. Check launch date, top specs, and other details.

Image: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 is coming. Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi 10 budget smartphone. The company has revealed some of the key specification details of the upcoming Redmi 10, but the launch date remains a mystery. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Redmi 10 will arrive later in August. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

Xiaomi has teased the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone. In addition to some of the key specifications, the teaser reveals the complete design of the Redmi 10. The teaser shows a Redmi Note 10 like design with four image sensors at the back and a hole punch display on the front. Also Read - RedmiBook 15 Pro quick review in pictures: Is 11th Gen Intel enough to justify its presence?

Redmi 10 design confirmed

The official teasers reveal the Redmi 10 smartphone in three colour options including blue, white and black. On the rear panel, the Redmi 10 includes a quad rear camera system paired with LED flash. The back panel also includes the Redmi brand logo at the bottom of the rear side. The front panel includes a dot drop notch and slim bezels on the sides, the chin is significantly visible. Also Read - Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi 10 will indeed come packed with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system and 90hz screen refresh rate. This suggests that the upcoming Redmi 10 will be a much upgraded version of the existing Redmi 9, which released in India last year. The Redmi 10 will be an improved version of the predecessor in terms of both design as well as specifications.

Image: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 specifications (leaked)

Ahead of official release, Xiaomi accidently confirmed all the key specifications of the Redmi 10. The leaked specifications suggest that the Redmi 10 will come in three variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The pricing has not been revealed yet, so we will need to wait for that.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi 10 is tipped come packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 90hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and more. The leak specifications show that the Redmi 10 will include a 50-megapixel + an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens + and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone shows up with an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Some of the other key specifications of the Redmi 10 include (as per the leaked specifications): MediaTek Helio G88 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, side mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top, and more.

  Published Date: August 15, 2021 9:22 AM IST
  Updated Date: August 15, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Best Sellers