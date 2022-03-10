Redmi India has sent out invites for an event on March 17. The company will be launching the Redmi 10, a budget smartphone. The company has also put out an image to go along with the invite. We get a sneak peek at the device’s front. Redmi India has also promised a substantial jump in the performance of the new device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Redmi 10 invite states, “Experience the performance rush 2X faster than the previous generation.” This hints at a new generation chipset that offers better performance. For reference, the Redmi 9 came with MediaTek Helio G35 processor. This time around the Redmi 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

In terms of design, we can be certain that Redmi will be using a waterdrop notch display on the new smartphone. The overall aesthetics of the device remain similar to the previous generation, at least from what we can see in the teaser. Also Read - Truecaller plans 100 million Android device integrations, partners with manufacturers

The company also teased that the phone will come with a “blockbuster display” and a “BIG battery”. The first teaser of the Redmi 10 device was showcased at the recent Redmi Note 11 Pro launch event where the company also announced a new Redmi smartwatch, S100.

Currently, the only Redmi 10 series device available in the country is the Redmi 10 Prime. The Redmi 10 will be priced lower than the Redmi 10 Prime. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 12,999. The Prime variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and it gets a 50megapixel primary lens, which is part of a quad camera setup.

Redmi 10 Prime also gets a 90Hz display with FullHD+ resolution. The refresh rate is adaptive and switches between 90Hz, 60Hz and 45Hz depending on the use. The Redmi 10 may not feature a fast-refresh rate display.