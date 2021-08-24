Redmi 10 Prime confirmed, India launch set for September 3

Xiaomi India has revealed that it will be launching its Redmi 10 Prime smartphone on September 3 in India. The announcement was made via Redmi India’s official Twitter handle in a tweet revealing the name of the device. Apart from the name, the tweet consisted of the launch date and a link to a special microsite for more details. Also Read - Mi no more! Xiaomi reportedly dropping the branding in favour of just the company name

The company has already revealed some of the key features of its upcoming phone through a dedicated microsite. The device is teased to feature a hole-punch display, an adaptive refresh rate, dual microphones and an all-new MediaTek Helio SoC.

Reports suggest that the Redmi 10 Prime will just be a rebadged version of the Redmi 10 launched recently in China.

Redmi 10 Prime: Expected price in India

Redmi 10 Prime is expected to follow the global pricing of the Redmi 10, which is priced at $179 (approximately Rs 13,300) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at $199 (approximately Rs 14,800) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at $219 (approximately Rs 16,600) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Redmi 10 Prime: Expected specifications

Redmi 10 Prime is said to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

The device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. There will be an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.