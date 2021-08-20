Redmi 10 Prime gets Bluetooth SIG certification, could launch in India with Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime is tipped to launch in India alongside the most awaited Redmi 10 in the weeks to come. Earlier this week, the Redmi 10 Prime appeared on the IMEI database and now the smartphone has received Bluetooth SIG certification. This hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime smartphone will come with a model number 21061119BI. The listing highlights three other model numbers including 21061119AG, 21061119AL, and 21061119DG, which hints at three more devices alongside the Redmi 10 Prime under the Redmi 10 series. Also Read - Redmi 10 first look: Offers impressive design, powerful specs at a budget

Redmi 10 series launch in India

The Bluetooth SIG listing doesn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime or even the Redmi 10, but it did confirm that the phones will feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and run MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Redmi 10 launched with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display: Check full specs, price, India launch details

While we do not know much about the Redmi 10 Prime, the Redmi 10 recently launched in the global market. It is likely that the global version of the Redmi 10 will hit the Indian market. Some reports circulating on the internet suggests that the Redmi 10 will launch in India by later this month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not revealed any specific details on the India launch of the Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also face unlock support as for security reasons.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 offers a 50-megapixel quad-camera system on the rear panel. While on the front, the Redmi 10 includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.