Redmi 10 Prime key details revealed ahead of September 3 launch
Redmi 10 Prime key details revealed ahead of September 3 launch

Redmi 10 Prime confirmed to equip MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, punch-hole display with adaptive refresh rate ahead of September 3 launch in India.

Redmi 10 Prime will ship with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 mobile platform. The details on the hardware come from Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain.
The executive took to Twitter to reveal details of the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. Besides the SoC, he also mentioned that the new Redmi phone will be a ‘significant upgrade’ over the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 Power. The Redmi 10 Prime launch in India is set for September 3. Also Read - Mi 10 available with massive Rs 10,000 flat discount, but only for today: Check the deal

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that the new Redmi phone will feature a hole-punch display and an adaptive refresh rate. The phone allegedly appeared on Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) with model number 21061119BI, where I suggest that the device is an Indian variant. Also Read - Deal of the day: Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras available with massive flat discount

Redmi 10 Prime specifications, features (expected)

Xiaomi has already spilled a few key details of the Redmi 10 Prime with the latest being the mobile platform. Reports speculate that Redmi 10 Prime could arrive in the Indian market as a rebadged version of the Redmi 10. The Redmi 10 was launched with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, punch-hole display, and a quad-rear camera system earlier this month.

If the reports are to believe, then Redmi 10 Prime will likely feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The phone could offer a quad-rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, the phone might get an 8-megapixel sensor. Redmi 10 Prime will likely run MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

Xiaomi will also showcase its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the Redmi 10 Prime at the September 3 launch event. Reports indicate it to be the Redmi AirDots 3 that debuted in China in February this year.

  Published Date: August 27, 2021 3:25 PM IST

iPhone 13 series launch date leaked, could go official on September 14

News

iPhone 13 series launch date leaked, could go official on September 14

