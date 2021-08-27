Redmi 10 Prime will ship with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 mobile platform. The details on the hardware come from Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain.

The executive took to Twitter to reveal details of the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. Besides the SoC, he also mentioned that the new Redmi phone will be a 'significant upgrade' over the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 Power. The Redmi 10 Prime launch in India is set for September 3.

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that the new Redmi phone will feature a hole-punch display and an adaptive refresh rate. The phone allegedly appeared on Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) with model number 21061119BI, where I suggest that the device is an Indian variant.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications, features (expected)

Xiaomi has already spilled a few key details of the Redmi 10 Prime with the latest being the mobile platform. Reports speculate that Redmi 10 Prime could arrive in the Indian market as a rebadged version of the Redmi 10. The Redmi 10 was launched with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, punch-hole display, and a quad-rear camera system earlier this month.

If the reports are to believe, then Redmi 10 Prime will likely feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The phone could offer a quad-rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, the phone might get an 8-megapixel sensor. Redmi 10 Prime will likely run MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

Xiaomi will also showcase its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the Redmi 10 Prime at the September 3 launch event. Reports indicate it to be the Redmi AirDots 3 that debuted in China in February this year.