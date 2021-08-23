comscore Redmi 10 Prime new teaser released, hints at imminent India launch once again
Redmi 10 Prime new teaser released, hints at imminent India launch once again

Redmi 10 Prime is expected to launch in India sooner than expected. The smartphone manufacturer has officially teased the upcoming affordable Redmi device and it is expected to hit the Indian market possibly by the end of August or beginning of September.

Redmi-10-Prime

Redmi has released a new teaser that once again hints at the coming of the Redmi 10 Prime. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date of the upcoming budget smartphone yet. But since Redmi is releasing new teaser every other day, we can expect the phone to go official either by the end of August or beginning of September. To know the official India launch date of the Redmi 10 Prime, we will need to wait for some more days. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime set to launch in India soon, company releases official teaser

In the last few days, the Redmi 10 Prime has been subjected to several leaks and rumours, which hint at the imminent launch of the smartphone. Recently, the upcoming affordable budget Redmi smartphone appeared on several certification sites as well. Just last week, the Redmi 10 Prime appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification with some of the key specifications. Also Read - Top smartphones with fastest charging under Rs 20,000: Realme X7, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more

As per the new Redmi teaser, the upcoming smartphone is a ‘All Round Superstar’, which hints that the Redmi 10 Prime will offer a powerful set of specifications like its counterpart Redmi 10. The company has not revealed too many details about the soon to be launched Redmi 10 Prime yet. Also Read - Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Redmi 10 design

Redmi 10 has recently been released officially in the global market and the same smartphone model is expected to arrive in India sooner than expected. The company hasn’t revealed any details about the Redmi 10 India launch yet.

Redmi 10 specifications

As per as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi phone includes an 8-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support in the box.

  Published Date: August 23, 2021 5:15 PM IST

