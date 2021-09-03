Redmi 10 Prime with 90Hz display, Helio G88 SoC launched starting at Rs 12,499: Specs, offers, and more

Redmi 10 Prime, the latest budget phone from the Chinese brand has been launched in India. The phone with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and a huge 6,000mAh battery is priced starting at Rs 12,499. Here’s everything on Redmi 10 Prime’s pricing in India, availability, and specs details. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi TWS earbuds launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, specs

Redmi 10 Prime price in India, availability, sale offers

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage version. There is another option with 6GB/128GB storage that costs Rs 14,499. In terms of availability, the new Redmi budget phone will go on sale on September 7. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi official e-store mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, and all retail partners across the country. As for sale offers, customers will get up to Rs 750 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 40,000 in September 2021: OnePlus, Apple, iQOO

Redmi 10 Prime specifications, features

Redmi 10 Prime borrows design cue from its older siblings in the Redmi 10 series with a rectangular camera module and curved edge body. The phone features a center hole-punch display with thick bottom bezels. It has a USB-C port, and dual stereo speakers placed at the bottom, while the IR blaster and 3.5mm audio jack sits on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power key.

As far as core specs are concerned, the new Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime budget phone features a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 right out of the box.

For photography, the Redmi 10 Prime offers a quad-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera; an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera software includes a built-in editor, Kaleidoscope mode, short video filters, among other features. For selfies, and videos you get an 8-megapixel camera upfront.

For multitasking and running games, the new Redmi 10-series phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB RAM. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card. There is also support for RAM expansion for up to 2GB.

The Redmi 10 Prime packs a huge 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will be available in three colour options- Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.