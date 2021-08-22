Redmi 10 Prime set to launch in India soon, official teaser confirms

Redmi 10 Prime India launch has been teased by the brand officially. While the coming of the Redmi 10 Prime has been confirmed, the smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the launch date. Since the brand is teasing the upcoming Redmi budget smartphone everyday, we can expect the launch date of the Redmi 10 Prime to be out soon. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime gets Bluetooth SIG certification, could launch in India with Redmi 10

Redmi has already launched the Redmi 10 in the global market, but the Redmi 10 Prime is yet to be revealed in any country. So, it is safe to say that India can be the first market to get the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime smartphone. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

While the launch date of the Redmi 10 Prime is yet to be confirmed, it is likely that the smartphone could go official either by the end of August or beginning of September. Also Read - Redmi 10 first look: Offers impressive design, powerful specs at a budget

The upcoming Redmi smartphone was recently spotted on the IMEI database and Bluetooth SIG certification, but these listings didn’t reveal too many details about the smartphone.

Redmi 10 specifications

The brand recently released the Redmi 10 smartphone in the global market and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market very soon.

The Redmi 10 budget smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 90 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with support for up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is offered in two more models including: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It includes an expandable storage support as well.

The Redmi 10 is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Some of the other features of the Redmi smartphone include MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, 50-megapixel quad rear camera system (50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel), an 8-megapixel front shooter, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Redmi 10 price

The Redmi 10 base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at a price of $179, which roughly translates to around Rs 13,300. The other two models with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage come at $199 (approx around Rs 15,000) and at $219 (approx around Rs 16,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the exact pricing of the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime is yet to be officially revealed by the company. However, if we consider rumours and leaks, the Redmi 10 Prime could start at around Rs 10,000.