Xiaomi is a day away from the Redmi 10 Prime launch in India. The smartphone’s rumours and official teasers have surfaced a number of times and before the final show, we have some new information on it. The company has revealed that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Not only will it get a massive battery capacity, but it will also be the first Redmi phone to be really lightweight despite the big battery. Also Read - Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

More Redmi 10 Prime details revealed

The added perk is that Indians will get a bigger battery with the Redmi 10 Prime, which isn’t the case with its global variant. For the uninitiated, the 10 Prime is highly expected to be the rebadged Redmi 10, which has been launched globally. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

However, it remains to be known whether or not the Indian variant will also support the same fast charging capabilities as its global counterpart. The device will also come with reverse charging.

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️ Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days! Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime

⬇️

The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh

From the house of Redmi!😎 DETICXE REPUS for the ESREVER! I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 1, 2021

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, which also powers the Redmi 10. Other confirmed details include the RAM expansion (by up to 2GB) tech, a high refresh rate, content creator-centric features, and more.

We can expect other details to be the same as its global variant. This includes a 6.5-inch Adaptive display, which will change the refresh rate based on the display content and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department is most likely to house four rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. An 8-megapixel front camera is expected too.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is most likely to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, have dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Price details remain unknown but it could fall under Rs 20,000.