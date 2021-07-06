Redmi 10 upcoming budget phone teased on Amazon India website

Xiaomi teased the coming of Redmi 10 series earlier last week. The upcoming budget Redmi phone series has been teased on Amazon website now, which confirms its availability. The India launch date of the Redmi 10 has not been confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the Redmi budget phone or the successor to the Redmi 9 series will go official in India later this month. Also Read - Top 5 budget phone launches in India in July 2021: Redmi 10, Nokia G20, and more

Ahead of the official release, Amazon has started teasing the Redmi 10 series with “fast and furious” tagline. This hints at powerful specs at a budget. The Redmi 10 has been listed on the e-commerce website with notify me option, which again hints at the imminent launch. The release/launch date has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G, a possible rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India soon

On clicking the notify me option you can get all the latest updates related to the upcoming Redmi 10 phone series. We will need to wait for Xiaomi to reveal the launch date of the Redmi 9 successor in the days to come. Launch is likely to happen later this month. Also Read - Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

Redmi 10: Specs, price (expected)

Most Redmi numeric series phones come with a price tag between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. The same is expected from the upcoming Redmi 10 phone. Given it is the tenth edition of the series, we expect Xiaomi to make it equally special with powerful specs.

The upcoming Redmi 10 series will succeed last year’s Redmi 9 series. The one-year-old Redmi 9 series includes several models such as the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9 Power, the Redmi 9 Prime, among others. We expect Xiaomi to bring successor to each of the existing Redmi 9 series phones, starting with the Redmi 10.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the specs of the upcoming Redmi 10, but we do expect the phone to be an upgraded version of the existing Redmi 9.

The Redmi 9 starts at a price of Rs 8,799 in India currently. As for the specs, the budget phone offers a 6.53-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, 13-megapixel dual rear cameras, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery and more.