News

Redmi 10A with a 5,000 mA battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

Mobiles

Redmi 10A come with MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10A

Redmi launched its budget smartphone Redmi 10A in India last week at a starting price of Rs 8,499. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery and a single rear camera. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India on Amazon and Mi.com. Notably, Redmi also launched the Redmi 10 Power at Rs 14,999 in India. Also Read - Redmi Watch 2 Lite review: The default smartwatch of the budget segment

Redmi 10A price, sale offers

Redmi 10A is launched in India in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,499 whereas the 4G RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi India loses steam in sales but retains top spot, Realme inches closer to Samsung

The smartphone will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 10A specifications

The company offers a 6.53-inch HD + display with 1600×720 pixel resolution in Redmi 10A. This display comes with 20: 9 and 400 nits peak brightness. This latest budget smartphone of Redmi is equipped with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. As a processor, the company gives MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in this phone.

For photography, a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash has been given on the phone’s rear. This camera comes with Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0. At the same time, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery supporting a micro SD card up to 512 GB. This battery supports 10W charging. This phone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android. For connectivity, the company is giving options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2022 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 26, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Redmi 10A to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 8,499
