comscore Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
News

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Mobiles

Redmi 10A appears on FCC, Geekbench listing; tipped to equip a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera.

Redmi 9A Sport, 9i Sport

Representational image

Redmi 10A purportedly appeared on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website with model number 220233L2G. The device is also said to have been spotted on the IMEI database and Geekbench site with different model numbers. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

The latest listing suggests the phone to equip with an octa-core MediaTek chipset. The FCC listing reveals the phone to have a dual-camera setup at the back and offer four storage options. For security, the phone might get a fingerprint scanner and boot MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

As mentioned, the phone allegedly appeared with a different model number on Geekbench and FCC sites. As per the FCC listing, the supposed Redmi 10A phone with model number 220233L2G is said to be the global variant. The phone with model number 220233L2C in Geekbench is tipped to be for the Chinese market. The Geekbench listing shows the phone scoring 791 points in the single-core and 3630 points in the multi-core test. Past leaks suggested the phone to debut alongside the Redmi 10C. Also Read - Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

Redmi 10A specifications (rumoured)

As per the listings, the supposed Redmi 9A successor will likely share similar internals. The Redmi 10A is tipped to equip a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup housing a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone is listed with four storage configurations- 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 3GB RAM/64GB storage, and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. Further, the listings suggest the phone be run Android 11 OS right out of the box.

The listings didn’t reveal the entire specs sheet, however, reports predict the Redmi phone to get a wide full HD+ display, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Rumours indicate the phone to launch along with Redmi 10C. Both devices could be priced in Rs 15,000 price bracket. Xiaomi’s sub-brand is tight-lipped about the upcoming Redmi smartphones launch. Redmi is currently prepping to launch the new Redmi Note 11S in India. The launch is scheduled for February 9, 12 PM IST.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
Mobiles
Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

News

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO

News

Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Apps

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Valentines Day special: Top classic romance movies to watch online

Entertainment

Valentines Day special: Top classic romance movies to watch online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Mobiles

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

News

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance
Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Features

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Probuds 2 TWS Review: अच्छी ऑडियो क्वालिटी और बैटरी बैकअप वाला ईयरबड्स

आ गया पावरबैंक का बाप! 3 हजार स्मार्टफोन को तीन बार करेगा फुल चार्ज

Oppo Reno 7 सीरीज की इंडिया प्राइस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें डिटेल

भारत में लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई Redmi Note 11 और Redmi Note 11S की कीमत

BSNL यूजर के लिए खुशखबरी, अगस्त तक 4G सर्विस होगी रोल आउट

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
Mobiles
Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM
MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details

News

MeitY to train 85,000 people in chipset manufacturing via online class: Check webinar details
Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO

News

Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Garg returns as CEO
Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more

Apps

Looking for best dating apps before Valentines Day: Here are top picks from Tinder, Bumble, more
Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

Gaming

Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers