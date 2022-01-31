Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Redmi 10A purportedly appeared on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website with model number 220233L2G. The device is also said to have been spotted on the IMEI database and Geekbench site with different model numbers. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

The latest listing suggests the phone to equip with an octa-core MediaTek chipset. The FCC listing reveals the phone to have a dual-camera setup at the back and offer four storage options. For security, the phone might get a fingerprint scanner and boot MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

As mentioned, the phone allegedly appeared with a different model number on Geekbench and FCC sites. As per the FCC listing, the supposed Redmi 10A phone with model number 220233L2G is said to be the global variant. The phone with model number 220233L2C in Geekbench is tipped to be for the Chinese market. The Geekbench listing shows the phone scoring 791 points in the single-core and 3630 points in the multi-core test. Past leaks suggested the phone to debut alongside the Redmi 10C. Also Read - Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

Redmi 10A specifications (rumoured)

As per the listings, the supposed Redmi 9A successor will likely share similar internals. The Redmi 10A is tipped to equip a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup housing a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone is listed with four storage configurations- 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 3GB RAM/64GB storage, and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. Further, the listings suggest the phone be run Android 11 OS right out of the box.

The listings didn’t reveal the entire specs sheet, however, reports predict the Redmi phone to get a wide full HD+ display, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Rumours indicate the phone to launch along with Redmi 10C. Both devices could be priced in Rs 15,000 price bracket. Xiaomi’s sub-brand is tight-lipped about the upcoming Redmi smartphones launch. Redmi is currently prepping to launch the new Redmi Note 11S in India. The launch is scheduled for February 9, 12 PM IST.