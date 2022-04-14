Redmi India has officially announced to launch its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 10A in India on April 20. With an official teaser on Twitter, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display and a single rear camera setup. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in a blue colour option. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

The teaser shared by the company also reveals a weird design element of the handset- its fingerprint scanner, which is placed inside the camera module. Well, that’s a first! Also Read - Mi Fan Festival to end tonight: Best deals on Redmi 9A Sport, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 11 and more

Redmi 10A expected specifications, features

Going by the Redmi 10A variant launched in China, the smartphone will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display that offers a peak brightness of 400nits and a waterdrop notch. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM. It will also house a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It might run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box. Also Read - Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top picks

For photography, the smartphone might come with a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Redmi 10A is likely to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a polycarbonate build. It is expected to weigh 194gm and measure 164.9×77×9.0mm.

Redmi 10A expected India pricing

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Redmi 10A is likely to come in two storage variants in India. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant is likely to be priced at 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant might cost you Rs 9,999. The smartphone is expected to be slightly cheaper than Redmi 10.