Redmi 10A key specifications revealed: Here s what we know so far

Redmi is planning to launch a budget-friendly smartphone named Redmi 10A. The upcoming smartphone is a simplified version of Redmi 10 2022, launched two weeks ago. Now in a recent report, the key specifications of Redmi 10A have been revealed via the Chinese certification website TENAA. Additionally, the company is also planning to unveil another entry-level smartphone named Redmi 10C alongside Redmi 10A. Also Read - Redmi 10A appears on certification site, likely to get dual camera, up to 4GB RAM

Price

The upcoming Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are the successors of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, respectively. Talking about the price of this phone, the price of these phones can be less than Rs 12,000. Right now, the base model of Redmi 9A is selling in India for Rs 7,499. The Redmi 9C is unavailable in India and was launched in Malaysia for MYR 429 (approximately Rs.7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model. It should be noted that Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C. Also Read - Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio

Specifications

As per details found on the TENAA certification site, the Redmi 10A might weigh 194 grams, and the dimensions will be 164.9x77x9 mm. The smartphone will get a 6.53-inch IPS to display along with 1600×720 pixels resolution. The upcoming mobile phone will possibly be powered by Helio G25 with an eight-core chip and clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Redmi 10A might get a single primary camera housing 13megapixels. The smartphone will get a 5 megapixels module in front for selfies and video calling. It will be backed up by a 5000 mAh battery and 10 W fast charging.

The storage options might come in four options including 2GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Notably, Redmi 10A will not get a fingerprint scanner. The company could launch this smartphone in 12 colors, including black, gray, silver, white, red, orange, yellow, blue, green, blue, purple, and pink.

Earlier leaks

To recall, The Redmi 10A is codenamed ‘Light’ and ‘Thunder,’ while the Redmi 10C has three codenames – ‘Fog,’ ‘Rain’ and ‘Wind.’ Since both the devices will be in the entry-level segment, it is expected that last year’s MediaTek chipsets will power them.

As far as camera features are concerned, these phones are expected to come with three cameras. The setup could include a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or the OmniVision OV50C sensor. The smartphones could be paired with an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B or SC201CS macro camera.