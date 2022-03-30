Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Xiaomi has unveiled an entry-level smartphone named Redmi 10A. The smartphone is launched in China. The company has given MediaTek Helio G25 SoC along with a fingerprint scanner. Apart from this, the phone includes unique features like a big display, a 5000mAh battery, and a 13MP primary camera. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prices slashed in India ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31

Price

The Redmi 10A starts at 699 Yuan (approximately Rs. 8,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone is tagged with an initial price of 649 Yuan (about Rs 7,700). The 4GB + 128GB variant of Redmi 10A is priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 9,500) and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is 899 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,700).

Xiaomi has listed this device in China in Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver colors. It is available for pre-order there and will go on sale from March 31. There is currently no information regarding the India launch of Redmi 10A.

Specifications

The company offers a 6.53-inch HD + display with 1600×720 pixel resolution in Redmi 10A. This display comes with 20: 9 and 400 nits peak brightness. This latest budget smartphone of Redmi is equipped with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. As a processor, the company gives MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in this phone.

For photography, a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash has been given on the phone’s rear. This camera comes with Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0. At the same time, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery supporting a micro SD card up to 512 GB. This battery supports 10W charging. This phone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android. For connectivity, the company is giving options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone.