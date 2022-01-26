comscore Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio
Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join Xiaomi's budget portfolio

Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C tipped to launch in India soon, could be priced under Rs 12,000.

Representational image

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be the next smartphones to join the company’s budget portfolio. The upcoming Redmi smartphones are tipped to launch in India and China.

As per Xiaomiui, Xiaomi could bring these devices soon to the emerging markets. The report further notes the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C to be placed under Rs 12,000 price bracket.

Xiaomiui suggests that the Redmi 10A will have codenames — ‘thunder’ and ‘light’. Meanwhile, Redmi 10C is said to have codenames — ‘fog’, ‘rain’, and ‘wind’.

Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C specs (rumoured)

As far as specs are concerned, only camera and internal hardware details are known at the moment. The upcoming Redmi smartphones are tipped to equip MediaTek chipsets. Both Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to house a triple rear camera setup. Reports suggest that the camera setup could be headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or OmniVision OV50C sensor. The devices could also ship an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B or SC201CS macro sensor.

If reports are to be believed, then Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C will succeed Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C that were introduced in Malaysia in 2020. While Redmi 9A paved its way to the Indian market, Xiaomi didn’t bring the Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9A is currently retailing at Rs 7,499 in India for the base model. The 3GB/32GB storage model costs Rs 8,299. Talking about its supposed successors, Xiaomi is yet to share details around these affordable devices, but we expect to get more details perhaps teasers about the new Redmi phones prior to their official debut. On a related note, the Chinese brand has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. The phone is rumoured to get a 108-megapixel camera, and feature a MediaTek chipset, although SoC configurations aren’t known yet.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 2:14 PM IST

Best Sellers