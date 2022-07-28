Redmi has quietly launched its budget-friendly Redmi 10A Sport smartphone in India today. The highlights of the handset include 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a single 13MP rear camera. Notably, the newly launched smartphone comes with the exact same specifications as Redmi 10A except for the RAM and storage. Redmi 10A was launched in India at Rs 8,499. Also Read - Alleged MIUI 14 screenshots leaked ahead of launch this year, here are all the changes

Redmi 10A Sport price, availability

Redmi 10A Sport is launched in one single storage variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

In terms of colours, it comes in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue and Slate Grey colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Sale is Live! 🔥 Get a smoother experience with 6GB RAM on the all new ⬇️ #Redmi10ASport. Available for just ₹10,999. Visit https://t.co/9JYzL2KUmY pic.twitter.com/Qus9jfbmz3 — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 26, 2022

Redmi 10A Sport specifications

Redmi 10A Sport features a 6.53-inch HD + display that has a 1600×720 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and 400 nits peak brightness. This latest budget smartphone of Redmi is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Redmi 10A Sport is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

For photography, a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash has been given on the phone’s rear. This camera comes with Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0. At the same time, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery supporting a micro SD card up to 512 GB. This battery supports 10W charging. This phone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android. For connectivity, the company is giving options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone.

For the unversed, Redmi recently launched its Redmi K50i in India which is also available for purchase at 20,999 in India.