Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499
News

Redmi 10A with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Mobiles

The Redmi 10A comes with a MediaTek processor, a large battery and a single rear camera.

Redmi 10A

Xiaomi on Wednesday added a new affordable smartphone ‘Redmi 10A’ under the Redmi lineup in the Indian market. The latest smartphone is marketed as a “Desk ka smartphone”, for those who looking for an entry-level and affordable smartphone. The Redmi 10A comes with a MediaTek processor, a large battery and a single rear camera. Also Read - Redmi 10A confirmed to launch in India on April 20

Redmi 10A price and availability

The Redmi 10A comes in two configurations 一 3GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and the 4GB+164GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499. Its first sale is scheduled for at 12 PM on April 26. It can be purchased from either Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, or official retail partners. Also Read - Redmi 10A key specifications revealed, tipped to come with 6.53-inch, Helio G25

Redmi 10A specifications

The company offers a 6.53-inch HD + display with 1600×720 pixel resolution in Redmi 10A. This display comes with 20: 9 and 400 nits peak brightness. This latest budget smartphone of Redmi is equipped with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. As a processor, the company gives MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in this phone.

For photography, a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash has been given on the phone’s rear. This camera comes with Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0. At the same time, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery supporting a micro SD card up to 512 GB. This battery supports 10W charging. This phone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android. For connectivity, the company is giving options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, Micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone.

The smartphone maker also announced the Redmi 10 Power. It will be available in India with a 6.71-inch display, 6000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 8GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM expansion along with a 50MP camera setup at the rear.

The Redmi 10 Power will be available for 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 only. The first sale date of Redmi 10 Power hasn’t been revealed yet.

Redmi India recently launched its budget-friendly Redmi 10 smartphone in India.

Redmi 10 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits and is protected by a Corning Gorilla 3 panel. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device also gets VRAM which basically expands the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB.

On the camera front, the dual camera setup sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an LED flash. Redmi 10 gets a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Published Date: April 20, 2022 12:53 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 12:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27
News
Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27
BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series

Gaming

BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

News

Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

